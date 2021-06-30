Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,445 shares of company stock worth $618,956 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.