Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

