Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 1,131.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of AWWH stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.