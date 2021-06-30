Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 1,131.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of AWWH stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

