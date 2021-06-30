Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $303.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.34. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

