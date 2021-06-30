ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ASMIY opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.31. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $337.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.37.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.
