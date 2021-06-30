ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.31. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $337.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

