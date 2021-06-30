Assetmark Inc. Has $243.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 23,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

