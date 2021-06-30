Assetmark Inc. Has $78.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $78,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

