Assetmark Inc. Purchases 134,343 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $111,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. 74,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,406. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

