Assetmark Inc. Sells 14,803 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

GXC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.69. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $104.54 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

