Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.95% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $84,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,350. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $139.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.