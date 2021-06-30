AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $63.36 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of ATRC opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock worth $6,775,947. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $24,862,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

