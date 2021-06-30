ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.22

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.22 and last traded at C$35.12, with a volume of 104561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

