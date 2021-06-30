AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

AUDC opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 295,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 139,721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

