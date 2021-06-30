Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.96

Augean plc (LON:AUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.96 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81). Augean shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 79,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The stock has a market cap of £295.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.40.

Get Augean alerts:

In other news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,835,118.89).

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.