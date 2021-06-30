Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE:ACB opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.