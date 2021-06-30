AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$50.20. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 135,585 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.