Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

NYSE AVLR opened at $164.17 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

