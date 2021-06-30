Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.21.

Avalara stock opened at $164.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.89 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

