Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14.

