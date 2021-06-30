Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,482.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 749.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 452,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

