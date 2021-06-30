Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $729.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 2,427,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.