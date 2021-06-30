Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188,718 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avaya were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

