Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

CDMO stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -802.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

