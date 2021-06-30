Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.07 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

