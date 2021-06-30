Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $23.50. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,301 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.40 and a beta of 2.22.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.