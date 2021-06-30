Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,237 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

