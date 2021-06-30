Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 485.1% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AZZUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,425. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.