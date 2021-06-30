Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 485.1% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AZZUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,425. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

