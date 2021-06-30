B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. 34,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 92,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

