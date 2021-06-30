Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 327 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

