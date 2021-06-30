Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $2,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

