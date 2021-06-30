Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

