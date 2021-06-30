Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.