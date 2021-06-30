Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,844 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.