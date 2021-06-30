Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,374 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

