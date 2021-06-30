Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,320 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $58,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after buying an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

