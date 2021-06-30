Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.34 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $56,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

