Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,443 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Rent-A-Center worth $61,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

