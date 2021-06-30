Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $60,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 180,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

