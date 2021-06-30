Barclays Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $49.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

