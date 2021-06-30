Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 260 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.70 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.26) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.