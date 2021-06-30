Barclays PLC Acquires 24,430 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 80.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

