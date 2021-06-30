Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.