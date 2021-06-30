Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of InterDigital worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

