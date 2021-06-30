Barclays PLC Purchases 20,022 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -581.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

