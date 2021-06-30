Barclays PLC Purchases 54,081 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

