Barclays PLC Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV opened at $395.13 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.86.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.