Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,971 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,099. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

