Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $249,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMGCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

