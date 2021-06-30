Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 17,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

