Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 347,428 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,428 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 5,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,331. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

